Russians attack another 142 infrastructure facilities during one day

The Russians have attacked 142 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on 12 July.

Source: media centre for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, 108 settlements in eight oblasts were attacked.

The Russians deployed various weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), UAVs, surface-to-air missile systems and tactical aircraft.

The total number of civilian casualties has not yet been determined.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!