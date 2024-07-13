Russians attack another 142 infrastructure facilities during one day
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 09:24
The Russians have attacked 142 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on 12 July.
Source: media centre for Ukraine's Defence Ministry
Details: In addition, 108 settlements in eight oblasts were attacked.
The Russians deployed various weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), UAVs, surface-to-air missile systems and tactical aircraft.
The total number of civilian casualties has not yet been determined.
