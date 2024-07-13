All Sections
Russians attack another 142 infrastructure facilities during one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 July 2024, 09:24
Russians attack another 142 infrastructure facilities during one day
Map: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The Russians have attacked 142 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on 12 July.

Source: media centre for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: In addition, 108 settlements in eight oblasts were attacked. 

The Russians deployed various weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), UAVs, surface-to-air missile systems and tactical aircraft. 

The total number of civilian casualties has not yet been determined.

Subjects: attack
