Russians target Kherson Oblast, injuring three locals

Stanislav and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on a map. Screenshot: Google maps

Three residents of Stanislav and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast were injured in a Russian attack.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 62-year-old woman sustained an explosive and a traumatic brain injury, as well as a contusion. Doctors treated her on the spot. She refused hospitalisation.

Advertisement:

A Russian drone attack in Antonivka injured two civilians. A 47-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman received explosive injuries and contusions. The man was also diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the leg. Both victims received immediate medical attention and refused hospitalisation.

Support UP or become our patron!