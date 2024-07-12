All Sections
Russians target Kherson Oblast, injuring three locals

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 12 July 2024, 19:04
Russians target Kherson Oblast, injuring three locals
Stanislav and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on a map. Screenshot: Google maps

Three residents of Stanislav and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast were injured in a Russian attack.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 62-year-old woman sustained an explosive and a traumatic brain injury, as well as a contusion. Doctors treated her on the spot. She refused hospitalisation.

A Russian drone attack in Antonivka injured two civilians. A 47-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman received explosive injuries and contusions. The man was also diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the leg. Both victims received immediate medical attention and refused hospitalisation.

Subjects: attackKherson Oblastwar
