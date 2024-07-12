All Sections
Russian drones target mobile office of Ukrainian Postal Service in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 July 2024, 15:19
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Odnorobivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked a mobile office of Ukrposhta (Ukrainian Postal Service) in the village of Odnorobivka, Kharkiv Oblast, with two drones on 12 July, causing one vehicle to burn to the ground and another to be damaged. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The invaders targeted the village of Odnorobivka with two drones at 11:30. The strikes took place while Ukrposhta employees were delivering pensions to the local population via a mobile post office. One car has been destroyed and another damaged."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odnorobivka.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov said no people had been injured in the attack.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastdronesattack
