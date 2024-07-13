Russia threatens European capitals over US missile deployment

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agree to host US long-range missiles.

Source: Peskov in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, an excerpt from which has been posted on Zarubin’s Telegram channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov said Russia has "enough potential" to deter these missiles, but "the potential victims are the capitals of these [European – ed.] states".

Advertisement:

He pointed out that during the Cold War, US missiles stationed in Europe were aimed at Russia, and Russian missiles were aimed at Europe, making European countries the primary potential victims of any conflict.

"The United States deployed such missiles, different types of missiles with different ranges, but always aimed at our country. Our country accordingly identified these European locations as targets for our missiles," Peskov said.

In response to a comment that the previous confrontation ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union, Peskov said: "And Europe is now bursting at the seams. This is not the best time for Europe. Therefore, the repetition of history in different configurations is inevitable, that's what I'll tell them."

Advertisement:

Background:

During the NATO summit in Washington, DC, it was announced that the United States and Germany have agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their NATO partners.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the plan to deploy US long-range missiles in his country. Scholz said the decision "fits perfectly into the German government's security strategy".

Support UP or become our patron!