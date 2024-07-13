All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia threatens European capitals over US missile deployment

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 18:54
Russia threatens European capitals over US missile deployment
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agree to host US long-range missiles.

Source: Peskov in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, an excerpt from which has been posted on Zarubin’s Telegram channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov said Russia has "enough potential" to deter these missiles, but "the potential victims are the capitals of these [European – ed.] states".

Advertisement:

He pointed out that during the Cold War, US missiles stationed in Europe were aimed at Russia, and Russian missiles were aimed at Europe, making European countries the primary potential victims of any conflict.

"The United States deployed such missiles, different types of missiles with different ranges, but always aimed at our country. Our country accordingly identified these European locations as targets for our missiles," Peskov said.

In response to a comment that the previous confrontation ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union, Peskov said: "And Europe is now bursting at the seams. This is not the best time for Europe. Therefore, the repetition of history in different configurations is inevitable, that's what I'll tell them."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • During the NATO summit in Washington, DC, it was announced that the United States and Germany have agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their NATO partners.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the plan to deploy US long-range missiles in his country. Scholz said the decision "fits perfectly into the German government's security strategy".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaUSAEurope
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Russia
Putin allows sacking MPs and senators for leaving Russia without permission
Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: