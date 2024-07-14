Russians lose over 1,300 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,320 troops (killed and wounded in action) and dozens of pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 559,090 (+1,320) military personnel;

8,206 (+7) tanks;

15,811 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;

15,262 (+46) artillery systems;

1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

890 (+1) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,108 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,397 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,538 (+77) vehicles and tankers;

2,566 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

