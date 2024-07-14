Russians lose over 1,300 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Sunday, 14 July 2024, 08:19
Russian forces have lost 1,320 troops (killed and wounded in action) and dozens of pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 559,090 (+1,320) military personnel;
- 8,206 (+7) tanks;
- 15,811 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,262 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 890 (+1) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,108 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,397 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,538 (+77) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,566 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
