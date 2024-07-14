Zelenskyy wishes Trump quick recovery after attempt on his life

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the shooting incident that occurred during US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally, wishing Trump a quick recovery.

Source: President Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former US President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement:

Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.

I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee.

I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this."

Advertisement:

Background:

Gunshots were heard during US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was evacuated from the stage.

CNN reported that the gunman had been "neutralised" and that one rally attendant had been killed.

US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, saying: "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America."

Trump said he suffered an injury to his ear

Support UP or become our patron!