All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy wishes Trump quick recovery after attempt on his life

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 July 2024, 08:37
Zelenskyy wishes Trump quick recovery after attempt on his life
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the shooting incident that occurred during US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally, wishing Trump a quick recovery.

Source: President Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former US President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement:

Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.

I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee.

I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Gunshots were heard during US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was evacuated from the stage.
  • CNN reported that the gunman had been "neutralised" and that one rally attendant had been killed.
  • US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, saying: "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America."
  • Trump said he suffered an injury to his ear

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TrumpZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Trump
Orbán discusses peace with Trump: former president plans to resolve this "issue"
NATO fears Biden can't beat Trump
Putin on Trump's proposal to quickly end war in Ukraine: Russia supports it
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: