Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Russian plans, equipment for brigades, and weapons production

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 July 2024, 15:27
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Russian plans, equipment for brigades, and weapons production
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which he considered the situation at the front, the issue of equipping the rotation of brigades, and production of weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered a report on the situation on the main fronts, including Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kupiansk, Vovchansk, and all others. The Russian troops' plans, and our response.

A significant amount of time was spent on the issue of equipping brigades for rotation in the most challenging areas: people, weapons, military equipment, and proper logistics. Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff, reported on the issue.

Another major topic is weapons. The complete record of our output, including shells, drones and equipment, and receipts from partners. We collaborate with them at all levels to promptly remove bottlenecks and accelerate deliveries."

