Russia loses 1,110 soldiers, 43 artillery systems and 11 tanks over past day
Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 07:44
Russian forces have lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 11 tanks, over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 562,510 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 8,238 (+11) tanks;
- 15,871 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,411 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,120 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 893 (+1) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,224 (+31) tactical and operational UAVs;
- 2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,741 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,586 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!