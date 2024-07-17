Russia loses 1,110 soldiers, 43 artillery systems and 11 tanks over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 11 tanks, over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 562,510 (+1,110) military personnel;

8,238 (+11) tanks;

15,871 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

15,411 (+43) artillery systems;

1,120 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

893 (+1) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,224 (+31) tactical and operational UAVs;

2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,741 (+61) vehicles and tankers;

2,586 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

