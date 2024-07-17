Investigation underway into claims that released Ukrainian POW collaborated with Russians in captivity

Viktor "Leleka" Lakhno, a former prisoner of war who took part in the air breakthrough to Mariupol, has alleged that one of the servicemen exchanged on 17 July collaborated with the Russians while in captivity. The 35th Separate Marine Brigade, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War have said that they are investigating the claim.

Source: Lakhno on Instagram; the 35th Separate Marine Brigade on Facebook; the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda; Andrii Yusov, spokesman for DIU, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Lakhno has alleged that Maksym Bobylev, who was brought back from captivity on 17 July, took part in beating soldiers from the Azov Brigade and collaborated with the administration of the prison where the captives were held.

According to Lakhno, Bobylev is from Kherson Oblast and during his captivity, he supposedly befriended a worker at the penal colony near Olenivka, nicknamed Kortik, who Lakhno described as a "torturer who tortured many of our men". Lakhno also shared Instagram messages with other individuals that purportedly confirm Bobylev's collaboration with the Russians.

The 35th Separate Marine Brigade has stated that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the claims about the serviceman.

Quote from the brigade: "News is circulating in the media that one of our servicemen who was released from captivity today collaborated with Russian invaders.

We can officially state that this information is now being thoroughly looked into.

If the facts presented in the media are confirmed, the appropriate decisions will be made in accordance with the current legislation."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War informed Ukrainska Pravda that law enforcement officials are working to clarify all the circumstances.

Quote from the Headquarters: "We have brought captured Ukrainian servicemen and citizens who wished to come home back from enemy captivity. The released defenders are currently undergoing rehabilitation, and post-isolation measures are also being taken. Law enforcement officials are working to clarify all significant matters regarding compliance with the law."

Details: Additionally, DIU representative Andrii Yusov noted that the intelligence agency is monitoring this story.

Quote from Yusov: "If there are any facts that require verification and further attention, including from the perspective of counterintelligence aspects, that work is being done."

