Russia loses 1,130 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 July 2024, 07:43
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers, 54 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 563,640 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 8,245 (+7) tanks;
  • 15,883 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,465 (+54) artillery systems;
  • 1,120 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 893 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,274 (+50) tactical UAVs;
  • 2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 20,833 (+92) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,593 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

