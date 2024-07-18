Russia loses 1,130 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers, 54 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 563,640 (+1,130) military personnel;

8,245 (+7) tanks;

15,883 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

15,465 (+54) artillery systems;

1,120 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

893 (+0) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,274 (+50) tactical UAVs;

2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,833 (+92) vehicles and tankers;

2,593 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

