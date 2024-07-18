Russia loses 1,130 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 18 July 2024, 07:43
Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers, 54 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 563,640 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 8,245 (+7) tanks;
- 15,883 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,465 (+54) artillery systems;
- 1,120 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 893 (+0) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,274 (+50) tactical UAVs;
- 2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,833 (+92) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,593 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
