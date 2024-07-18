Anti-Ukrainian MEP expelled from European Parliament session for unbecoming conduct – video

Diana Șoșoacă, an odious far-right and anti-Ukrainian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Romania, was expelled from the European Parliament plenary session for unbecoming conduct during a debate on the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission.

Source: European Pravda; Romanian news website G4Media

Details: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, called for Șoșoacă to be removed from the hall as she tried to interrupt a speech by Valérie Hayer, a French MP from the Renew Europe group.

"How many colleagues will it take for you [Șoșoacă] to leave the hall? I think you have said enough," Valérie Hayer said in response to the odious MEP's shouts.

De weggestuurde Europarlementariër Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă is van S.O.S. Roemenië. Ze is woest: “Von der Leyen is een crimineel” pic.twitter.com/LHD4IUROgz — Alexander Bakker (@alexanderbakker) July 18, 2024

Șoșoacă was then escorted out of the plenary chamber to applause from her fellow MEPs. A video shows her holding an icon above her head, shouting: "We believe in God!"

After she had been escorted out of the room, the MEP accused Ursula von der Leyen of being a "murderer".

Background:

Șoșoacă had promised to bring a priest to the European Parliament to "exorcise the devils".

During her first speech after being elected to the European Parliament, Șoșoacă criticised Ukraine for allegedly "discriminating" against the Romanian minority, which, she claims, "does not have the right to speak Romanian".

Earlier in Romania, there were suggestions that MPs’ mental health should be checked out following Diana Șoșoacă's controversial outburst.

