Ukraine and Czechia sign security agreement, text published

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Fiala at the European Political Community summit in the UK. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine and Czechia have signed a bilateral security agreement following the Group of Seven's Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. This is the 24th such agreement.

Source: press service of the President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Czechia was signed on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in the UK by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Quote: "A significant portion of the agreement focuses on enhanced military-technical cooperation, primarily involving small and large calibre ammunition, the potential production of firearms and light weapons, as well as UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, and heavy machinery," the Presidential Office said in a communiqué.

Czechia plans to continue to help Ukraine receive artillery shells of 155 mm and 122 mm calibre with the support of partner countries. In addition, the agreement provides for the strengthening of ammunition production capacities in both countries and the establishment of joint ventures.

Quote: "A distinctive feature of non-military cooperation is Czechia's partnership with Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region for recovery, reconstruction, and sustainable development. Czechia also intends to open a diplomatic office in Dnipro to enhance cooperation and support," the communiqué says.

The Ukrainian text of the document has already been published on the presidential website.

A large section on security and defence carefully outlines areas of cooperation in many fields, from the supply of military equipment and ammunition to cooperation in the defence industry and countering cyber threats. Cooperation in the defence industry, in particular, includes the possibility of deploying Ukrainian facilities in Czechia with the possibility of returning to Ukraine when the time is right. There are also plans to create favourable conditions for the Czech defence industry to operate on Ukrainian territory.

Quote: "In particular, the Czech Republic intends to support Ukraine’s defence industry integration into the European defence technological and industrial base, considering also the opportunities provided by the European Defence Industrial Strategy and European Defence Industry Programme," the agreement states.

Czechia confirms that it will continue to actively assist Ukraine within the framework of the coalitions of capabilities in which it participates, participate in the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), cooperate in the field of professional military education and provide political support to Kyiv in the international arena.

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, consultations will be convened at the request of either party to the agreement within 24 hours in a bilateral format or otherwise as both parties deem necessary.

Quote: "The Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards EU membership and to offer practical guidance and assistance... The Participants will further deepen their bilateral relations by further strengthening regular consultation formats and by exchanging and sharing practical experience of the Czech Republic’s membership in both the EU and NATO," the document says.

On the same day, a bilateral security agreement was signed between Ukraine and Slovenia, the 25th such document.

During the week of the NATO summit, Ukraine signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg and Romania. Also, on the sidelines of the summit, the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine, was signed.

