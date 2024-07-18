Ukraine and Slovenia sign security agreement

Ukraine and Slovenia have signed a bilateral security agreement in continuation of the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by the press service of the President's Office, which also published the text of the agreement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement on security cooperation and long-term support was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of Ukraine and by Prime Minister Robert Golob on behalf of Slovenia.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in the UK.

The agreement stipulates that Slovenia, which has already provided Ukraine with 13 packages of military assistance, will continue to maintain the current level of support for Ukraine over the 10-year term of the agreement, contribute to the training of Ukrainian military personnel within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), and cooperate to find sources of funding for Ukrainian defence industry projects.

In addition, the agreement provides for deeper cooperation in the areas of information and cybersecurity, fighting organised crime, intelligence and counterintelligence, and humanitarian demining. Slovenia also pledges an additional €5 million for humanitarian aid, economic recovery and the humanitarian programme Grain from Ukraine.

Quote: "The document clearly enshrines Slovenia's comprehensive support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO," the Ukrainian President’s Office said in a communique.

Slovenia became the 25th country with which Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement.

On the same day, a security agreement was signed with Czechia.

During the week of the NATO summit, Ukraine has signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg and Romania. Also, on the sidelines of the summit, the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine, was signed.

