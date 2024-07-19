Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 19 July 2024, 07:45
Russia has lost 980 soldiers killed and wounded, 55 artillery systems, 19 armoured combat vehicles and 5 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 564,620 (+980) military personnel;
- 8,250 (+5) tanks;
- 15,902 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,520 (+55) artillery systems;
- 1,120 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 894 (+1) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,316 (+42) tactical UAVs;
- 2,401 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,909 (+76) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,593 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
