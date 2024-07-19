Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 980 soldiers killed and wounded, 55 artillery systems, 19 armoured combat vehicles and 5 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 564,620 (+980) military personnel;

8,250 (+5) tanks;

15,902 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

15,520 (+55) artillery systems;

1,120 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

894 (+1) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,316 (+42) tactical UAVs;

2,401 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,909 (+76) vehicles and tankers;

2,593 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!