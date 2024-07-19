All Sections
Orbán promises to continue his "peace mission" despite criticism

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 19 July 2024, 11:35
Orbán promises to continue his peace mission despite criticism
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he would continue his "peace mission" despite criticism from the European Union.

Source: Orbánʼs statement in an interview with state radio, as cited by Bloomberg, reports European Pravda

Details: Orbán said that he would continue reporting on his meetings only after they occur – exactly the way he did with his uncoordinated trips to Russia and China.

He also believes that a peacekeeping mission is necessary to stop the spread of war.

In his opinion, it is not necessary to communicate with the warring sides, but to tell them "that the whole world wants peace because this war is harming everyone" and that "[other] countries are waiting for peace talks to begin".

Orbán is also convinced that Europe will change its stance: "It's just very difficult to get out of the trenches they are in. But I am sure everything will change no later than the day of the US presidential election. It shouldn't be a panic and rash turnaround."

Background:

  • MEPs have approved a resolution in support of Ukraine, in which, among other things, they condemned the uncoordinated foreign policy actions by the Hungarian PM.
  • Earlier, the European Commission decided to reduce the level of representation at informal meetings of the EU Council during the Hungarian presidency to show dissatisfaction with Viktor Orbán's uncoordinated foreign policy steps. Several member states have taken a similar step.
  • At the same time, the European Commission says that it cannot legally deprive Hungary of the EU Council presidency, but it can boycott it.

