European Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine, condemning Orbán's "peacemaking" actions

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 17 July 2024, 14:09
European Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine, condemning Orbán's peacemaking actions
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Photo: Facebook

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine by a majority vote at a plenary session on Wednesday, 17 July. In particular, the resolution condemns the uncoordinated foreign policy actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. 

Source: European Pravda; the EP resolution 

Details: The resolution, which was supported by 495 MEPs out of 679 who voted, reaffirms support for "Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders". 

It condemns the recent visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Russia, "which does not represent the EU and is a blatant violation of the EU’s treaties and common foreign policy". 

The majority of the European Parliament condemned Hungary's abuse of its presidency of the EU Council and called on it to lift its blockade of funding for Ukraine from the European Peace Fund. 

The resolution calls for continued military, financial and other assistance to Ukraine, support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and the use of frozen Russian assets. It also condemns the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital and Russia's hybrid attacks against the EU. 

In this regard, the European Parliament calls on the Council of the EU to " maintain and extend its sanctions policy against Russia and Belarus, monitor and review its effectiveness and impact". 

It should be noted that the resolution in support of Ukraine was the first document adopted by the European Parliament after the June elections. An earlier proposal by the Patriots for Europe group to condemn the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was rejected. 

Earlier, the European Commission decided to reduce the level of representation at informal meetings of the EU Council during the Hungarian presidency to show dissatisfaction with Viktor Orbán's uncoordinated foreign policy steps. Several member states have taken a similar step. 

At the same time, the European Commission says that it cannot legally deprive Hungary of the EU Council presidency, but it can boycott it.

Subjects: European ParliamentOrbanUkrainewar
