Kazakh opposition journalist Sadykov shot in Kyiv dies in hospital

Natalya Sadykova, the wife of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov who was shot on 18 June in Kyiv, has said that her husband died on the night of 1-2 July and once again accused the President of Kazakhstan of his death.

Source: Sadykova on Facebook; Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: "Aidos Sadykov left this world today at 03:00 Kyiv time. My adored husband, the father of our three children, a great son of the Kazakh people, Aidos gave his life for Kazakhstan, he was martyred by killers."

Details: She said that Sadykov fought for his life in intensive care for thirteen days, but no miracle happened. "His death is on the conscience of Tokayev (President of Kazakhstan – ed.)," she said.

Update. The Prosecutor General's Office later announced that due to the death of the Kazakh journalist, the suspects in the attempted assassination will have their charges changed.

The investigation has shown that two citizens of Kazakhstan were involved in the crime. "Currently, law enforcement agencies are preparing a notification to change the previously reported notices of suspicion to the persons involved from attempted murder to intentional murder committed to order and by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (articles 11, 12 of Article 115.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Background:

Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov was shot by an unknown assailant in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district on the afternoon of 18 June as he was sitting in a parked car.

His wife, Natalya Sadykova, told Ukrainska Pravda that her husband is in intensive care in a serious condition. She is convinced that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was involved in the assassination attempt.

It was later reported that two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of the attempted murder crossed the border with Moldova on the day of the crime and have been put on the international wanted list.

Commenting on the attack on Sadykov, Tokayev said that the official authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to join the investigation if necessary.

Altai Zhakanbayev, one of the suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov, was detained in Kazakhstan after he turned himself in to the police on 22 June.

