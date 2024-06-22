All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One of suspects in attempted murder of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv turns himself in in Kazakhstan

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 11:48
One of suspects in attempted murder of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv turns himself in in Kazakhstan
Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Altai Zhakanbayev, one of the suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov, has been detained in Kazakhstan after he himself appealed to the police.

Source: General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Quote: "The law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, demonstrating efficiency and professionalism, identified the perpetrators of this crime in the shortest possible time.

Advertisement:

The General Prosecutor's Office sent an international investigative order to the relevant authorities of Ukraine to provide the criminal case file on the involvement of Zhakanbayev and Karatayev in the crime."

Details: The General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported that on 21 June, Zhakanbayev independently appealed to the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he was interrogated on the circumstances of the case.

He was detained on suspicion of committing this crime on the same day.

Advertisement:

The second suspect, Meiram Karatayev, is wanted.

For reference: Aidos and Natalya Sadykov moved from Kazakhstan to Kyiv in 2014. Criminal charges have been brought against Aidos Sadykov in Kazakhstan which he says are politically motivated.

The Sadykovs obtained refugee status in Ukraine and ran their own YouTube channel, Base (Бәсе). They are critical of the Kazakh authorities and oligarchs and were supportive of the protests that took place in Kazakhstan in 2022.

The Kazakh authorities placed Aidos and Natalya Sadykov on the wanted list in the autumn of 2023, accusing them of inciting hatred.

Background:

  • Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov was shot by an unknown assailant in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district on the afternoon of 18 June as he was sitting in a parked car.
  • His wife, Natalya Sadykova, told Ukrainska Pravda that her husband is in intensive care in a serious condition. She is convinced that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was involved in the assassination attempt.
  • It was later reported that two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of the attempted murder crossed the border with Moldova on the day of the crime and have been put on the international wanted list.
  • Commenting on the attack on Sadykov, Tokayev said that the official authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to join the investigation if necessary.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KazakhstanKyiv
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Kazakhstan
Kazakh opposition journalist remains in deep coma after assassination attempt
Men suspected of attempt on life of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv flee to Moldova: search announced
Attempted murder of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv: President of Kazakhstan will contribute to investigation
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: