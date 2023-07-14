All Sections
Johnson reproaches NATO for indecisiveness: That's why Putin started his war

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 July 2023, 20:10
Johnson reproaches NATO for indecisiveness: That's why Putin started his war
Boris Johnson, Getty Images

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, criticised the decision of the NATO summit on Ukraine. In his opinion, the Alliance should be more decisive and accept Kyiv.

Source: Johnson in a weekly column for the tabloid Daily Mail, reports European Pravda

Details: The former Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine is paying a high price for Russia's unleashed full-scale war, which has been going on for more than 500 days.

Quote: "It was up to Nato leaders, this week, to show their collective respect and gratitude for Ukraine’s heroic resistance in a struggle in which not a single Nato soldier has been hurt or killed, because we in Nato countries know — and constantly say — that the Ukrainians are fighting for all of us."

Instead, Johnson states, "the Vilnius conclusions are no firmer or more convincing than Nato’s Bucharest conclusions of 2008, which say — in paragraph 23, to be exact — ‘we agreed that these countries (Ukraine and Georgia) will become members of Nato’," which is why "no wonder President Zelensky found it hard, at first, to conceal his frustration."

"When allies agree? When conditions are met? According to the Bucharest conclusions, the allies agreed all this 15 years ago!! When will we learn the lesson of the past 20 years of handling Putin? It is our very ambiguity, our vacillation, our sucking-and-blowing-at-once, which has prompted him to invade."

That is why, the British ex-Prime Minister emphasises, the Alliance should propose a clear schedule for Ukraine's accession to NATO as soon as possible – and, he adds, the UK is doing persistent non-public work to achieve this goal.

