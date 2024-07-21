All Sections
Zelenskyy on Ukraine's losses: number changes every day, and it doesn't get any smaller

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 July 2024, 16:10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the number of Ukrainians killed in the combat zone is changing every day, and not in a positive way.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "I know how many people we lose every day. For me, this is a very painful and very important issue. I see these changes every day, and they are not positive. [The number] doesn't get any smaller."

Zelenskyy explained that in Ukraine the ratio of killed and wounded soldiers is 1 to 6-8, while in Russia it is 1 to 3.

Quote: "This suggests that they are not fighting for the survival of their troops, they leave them on the battlefield."

Subjects: ZelenskyyArmed Forces
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: No one will agree to a war that lasts another 10 years
Zelenskyy says 20,000 Russians were killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy on Trump's idea to end war quickly: Question is, who will pay?
