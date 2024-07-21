Zelenskyy on Ukraine's losses: number changes every day, and it doesn't get any smaller

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the number of Ukrainians killed in the combat zone is changing every day, and not in a positive way.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "I know how many people we lose every day. For me, this is a very painful and very important issue. I see these changes every day, and they are not positive. [The number] doesn't get any smaller."

Zelenskyy explained that in Ukraine the ratio of killed and wounded soldiers is 1 to 6-8, while in Russia it is 1 to 3.

Quote: "This suggests that they are not fighting for the survival of their troops, they leave them on the battlefield."

