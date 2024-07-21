Russian drone bombs agricultural equipment in Sumy Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 1

A Russian drone has bombed a combine harvester that was in use, killing the harvester’s operator and injuring his assistant.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The investigation shows that, according to the available information, enemy forces deployed an FPV drone to bomb a combine harvester that was being used for harvesting in the Bilopillia hromada of the Sumy district, around 16:40 [Kyiv time] on 21 July 2024. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The harvester’s operator, aged 37, was killed, and his assistant, aged 59, sustained injuries."

Details: Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

