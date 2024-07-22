All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 18 tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 July 2024, 07:38
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 18 tanks in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, and it has lost 1,050 soldiers, 51 artillery systems, 18 tanks and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 567,760 (+1,050) military personnel;
  • 8,284 (+18) tanks;
  • 15,980 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,637 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,123 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 900 (+4) air defence systems;
  • 362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,475 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,138 (+102) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,637 (+21) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Russia
Russians report downing 75 drones over Russia and Black Sea overnight – video
Explosions heard in Russia's Tuapse at night – video
Russian military enlistment offices offer US$1,150 to those who bring friend to sign contract – ISW
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: