Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 18 tanks in one day
Monday, 22 July 2024, 07:38
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, and it has lost 1,050 soldiers, 51 artillery systems, 18 tanks and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 567,760 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 8,284 (+18) tanks;
- 15,980 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,637 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,123 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 900 (+4) air defence systems;
- 362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,475 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,138 (+102) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,637 (+21) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
