Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 5 people – photos
Monday, 22 July 2024, 15:46
The Russian army launched an artillery shelling on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five people.
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Details: According to Lysak, Russian bombardment injured three men aged 37, 32, and 36, and two women aged 65 and 34. A 37-year-old man has been hospitalised in a state of moderate severity.
The Russians also caused damage to five-storey buildings, cars, a bread kiosk, and private businesses.
Law enforcers began a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of laws and customs of war.
