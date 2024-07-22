Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 5 people – photos

The Russian army launched an artillery shelling on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: According to Lysak, Russian bombardment injured three men aged 37, 32, and 36, and two women aged 65 and 34. A 37-year-old man has been hospitalised in a state of moderate severity.

all Photos: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians also caused damage to five-storey buildings, cars, a bread kiosk, and private businesses.

Law enforcers began a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of laws and customs of war.

