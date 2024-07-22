All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 5 people – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 July 2024, 15:46
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 5 people – photos
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian army launched an artillery shelling on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: According to Lysak, Russian bombardment injured three men aged 37, 32, and 36, and two women aged 65 and 34. A 37-year-old man has been hospitalised in a state of moderate severity.

Advertisement:
 
all Photos: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians also caused damage to five-storey buildings, cars, a bread kiosk, and private businesses. 

 
 

Law enforcers began a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of laws and customs of war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Subjects: Nikopolattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Nikopol
Civilian killed in Russian artillery strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians target Nikopol, doctors trying to save woman's life
Russian drones attack emergency workers in Nikopol district: 1 injured
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: