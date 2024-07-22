Ukraine's General Staff: Russians launched 22 attacks on Kramatorsk front on Monday

The Russians are increasing their efforts on the Kramatorsk front in Donetsk Oblast. Since the beginning of the day, they have carried out 22 offensive operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 16:00 on 22 July

Details: The attacks took place near Bondarne, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Bila Hora, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled nine assaults, with another 13 still ongoing at the moment of this article being released.

The General Staff said that although the Russians continue to assault the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, the defence forces are "disrupting the enemy’s cunning plans, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment."

In total, there have been 93 combat clashes since the beginning of the day.

Bordering towns in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts continue to suffer from attacks from Russian territory. On Monday, the Russians struck the city of Konotop (Sumy Oblast) with an X-59 missile.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Oblast is under constant bombardment from Russian aircraft. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have carried out 11 air strikes from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino. They targeted areas around the Ukrainian towns of Cherniaky, Vesele, Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody, Hlyboke, Karaiichne, and Pytomnyk. The Russians also struck the city of Derhachi with an Iskander-M missile.

Additionally, the Russians launched six unsuccessful attacks near Hlyboke and Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near Berestove and Hlushkivka six times. One battle has concluded, while the other five combat clashes are ongoing at the moment of this article being released.

The Russians conducted offensive operations near the settlements of Torske, Novoselivka, and Makiivka, as well as in the area of the Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled three Russians attacks, with one still ongoing near Makiivka at the moment of this article being released.

The Russians attacked near Verkhnokamianske, Vyiimka, Spirne, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Pereizne seven times throughout the day on the Siversk front. The Ukrainians repelled six assaults, with one combat clash still ongoing at the moment of this article being released.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Zalizne, New-York, and Pivnichne nine times on the Toretsk front. Eight battles have concluded, while one is still ongoing at the moment of this article being released.

The Russians conducted offensive operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Panteleimonivka, New-York, Lozuvatske, Tymofiivka, Prohres, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka, and Umanske on the Pokrovsk front. Ukraine’s defence forces are holding back the Russians’ advance, having repelled 17 attacks, with nine combat clashes still ongoing at the moment of this article being released. Russian losses are being verified.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka 10 times on the Kurakhove front. Seven battles have concluded, while three are still ongoing at the moment of this article being released.

The Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences near Robotyne on the Orikhiv front, but failed.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians also could not make any gains, twice attacking the defensive positions of Ukrainian units on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

In other areas along the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

