Kherson resident killed in Russian strike at night

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 22 July 2024, 15:46
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson on the night of 21-22 July. A woman was killed.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Prokudin said that the relevant services are currently working at the scene of the strike.

Prokudin also posted a video showing the damage done to Korabelnyi district of Kherson after Russian strikes on 21 July.

He said that the occupation forces had targeted a high-rise building, hitting two apartments. Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

A man, 52, who was in the vehicle sustained blast trauma and a head injury. He is currently in hospital in moderate condition.

Background: On 21 July, six people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kherson.

Subjects: Khersonattackcasualtieswar
