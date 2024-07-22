All Sections
Russia bombs Donetsk Oblast, injuring 9 civilians – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 July 2024, 16:16
Photo: the Prosecutor’s Office

Nine civilians were injured in Russian aerial strikes on the settlements in Donetsk Oblast on 22 July.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 22 July, the Russian army attacked the settlement of Kostiantynivka once again. As a result of an attack on a residential district, a 38-year-old salesperson and two men aged 18 and 35 received blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Russian forces also struck the Volnovakha district. Four civilians, who were in their own households at the time, received injuries of varying degrees of severity in the village of Perebudova. Two women and two men were hospitalised and received qualified treatment. Two more civilians were injured in the village of Rozdolne.

 
Photo: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Early reports say the Russians launched nine aerial attacks on the settlements using the UMPB D-30 SN guided aerial bombs.

Residential buildings, vehicles, a shop, a post office, a café and a power line were damaged.

Photo: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

