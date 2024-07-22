All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three elderly people injured in Russian attack on Antonivka, Kherson Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 22 July 2024, 21:11
Three elderly people injured in Russian attack on Antonivka, Kherson Oblast
Antonivka on Google maps

A 68-year-old man has been injured as a result of the Russians dropping a projectile from a drone on the village of Antonivka near the city of Kherson. Two women were injured in Kherson hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on social media

Details: The injured man was hospitalised with a blast injury and an injured leg. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Advertisement:

As reported by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, two women, aged 71 and 80, were injured in Russian strikes on the territory of the Kherson hromada. They are being treated as well.

Background: Antonivka was also struck by the Russians on 19 July. A man suffered a shrapnel wound of his forearm and chest.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attack hospital in Kherson, destroying evacuation vehicle – video
Four more families with children brought back from occupation
Russians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: