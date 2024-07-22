Three elderly people injured in Russian attack on Antonivka, Kherson Oblast

A 68-year-old man has been injured as a result of the Russians dropping a projectile from a drone on the village of Antonivka near the city of Kherson. Two women were injured in Kherson hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on social media

Details: The injured man was hospitalised with a blast injury and an injured leg. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

As reported by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, two women, aged 71 and 80, were injured in Russian strikes on the territory of the Kherson hromada. They are being treated as well.

Background: Antonivka was also struck by the Russians on 19 July. A man suffered a shrapnel wound of his forearm and chest.

