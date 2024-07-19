Russians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused – photos

The Russians have attacked the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 19 July, killing two local residents.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired on a residential building in Bilozerka in the morning. As a result, a 72-year-old local resident was killed in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Updated: Later, Prokudin added that the death toll had risen to two. Rescue workers had pulled the body of a woman from the rubble.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration also clarified that the Russians had attacked Bilozerka with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, firing about 40 projectiles. As a result, 60 civilian buildings were damaged. There are also wounded, including medical workers, as a result of the Russian attack.

At 11:37, Prokudin reported that five people were injured as a result of the attack.

Quote: "A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital with blast injuries, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the back of his head and thigh. A 69-year-old medical worker was injured in her own apartment due to the shockwave. She sustained a concussion, a craniocerebral injury, and blast injuries. Medical assistance was provided to her on-site. Residents, aged 52 and 39, suffered concussions and blast injuries. They were also given the necessary assistance on-site," wrote Prokudin.

He also added that a paramedic who was helping the victims was hit by a Russian drone. The 26-year-old woman was hospitalised with blast injuries and a contusion.

