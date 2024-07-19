All Sections
Russians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 July 2024, 11:50
PHOTO: OLEKSANDR PROKUDIN, HEAD OF KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

The Russians have attacked the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 19 July, killing two local residents.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired on a residential building in Bilozerka in the morning. As a result, a 72-year-old local resident was killed in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Updated: Later, Prokudin added that the death toll had risen to two. Rescue workers had pulled the body of a woman from the rubble.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration also clarified that the Russians had attacked Bilozerka with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, firing about 40 projectiles. As a result, 60 civilian buildings were damaged.  There are also wounded, including medical workers, as a result of the Russian attack. 

 
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

At 11:37, Prokudin reported that five people were injured as a result of the attack.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital with blast injuries, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the back of his head and thigh. A 69-year-old medical worker was injured in her own apartment due to the shockwave. She sustained a concussion, a craniocerebral injury, and blast injuries. Medical assistance was provided to her on-site. Residents, aged 52 and 39, suffered concussions and blast injuries. They were also given the necessary assistance on-site," wrote Prokudin.

 
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

He also added that a paramedic who was helping the victims was hit by a Russian drone. The 26-year-old woman was hospitalised with blast injuries and a contusion.

 
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

