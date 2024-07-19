Russian drone attacks ambulance crew in Kherson: medical workers injured

Russian forces targeted an ambulance crew in the city of Kherson with a drone on Friday, 19 July, leaving two medical workers injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces attacked an ambulance crew in Kherson using a drone. Two medical workers have been injured after the UAV dropped explosives on the vehicle.

A 32-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver suffered contusions, blast and craniocerebral injuries. Their condition is assessed as moderate."

Details: In addition, the Russians targeted the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast at around 10:00. A man, around 59, sought medical attention after he had sustained a shrapnel wound to his right forearm and the front wall of his thorax.

Background: On the morning of 19 July, the Russians struck the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, claiming the lives of two local women.

