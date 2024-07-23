All Sections
Russians attack critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast at night

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 23 July 2024, 06:46
Russians attack critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast at night
Sumy Oblast entering sign. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

The Russians launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] on Sumy Oblast on the night of 22-23 July.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration stated that early reports indicate that no one was killed.

Quote: "All necessary services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the enemy attack is being addressed and emergency recovery work is ongoing."

Subjects: Sumy OblastattackwarRussia
