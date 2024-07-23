All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament once again extends martial law and mobilisation

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:55
Ukrainian Parliament once again extends martial law and mobilisation
The building of the Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has approved presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Quote: "The Parliament supported the extension of martial law for 90 days. Accordingly, from 12 August to 9 November."

Details: A total of 339 MPs voted in favour of the decision. Now the decree has to be signed by the president.

Background: The last time the Verkhovna Rada approved presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation was in May 2024.

