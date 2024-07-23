Ukrainian Parliament once again extends martial law and mobilisation
Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:55
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has approved presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.
Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram
Quote: "The Parliament supported the extension of martial law for 90 days. Accordingly, from 12 August to 9 November."
Advertisement:
Details: A total of 339 MPs voted in favour of the decision. Now the decree has to be signed by the president.
Background: The last time the Verkhovna Rada approved presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation was in May 2024.
Support UP or become our patron!