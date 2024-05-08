All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament extends martial law and general mobilisation

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 May 2024, 13:28
Ukrainian Parliament extends martial law and general mobilisation
Photo: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has approved presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation until 11 August 2024. 

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram 

Quote from Zhelezniak: "The Parliament has approved Presidential Decree No. 11234 on the extension of martial law with 339 votes in favour. [Martial law will be extended - ed.] from 14 May 2024 for 90 days. That is, until 11 August 2024." 

Details: The Parliament also approved Presidential Decree No. 11235 on the extension of mobilisation until 11 August with 336 votes in favour. 

Zhelezniak reiterated that this was the eleventh vote of the parliament to extend martial law and mobilisation. 

Background:

On 6 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to approve decrees on the extension of martial law and the duration of general mobilisation to the Verkhovna Rada.

