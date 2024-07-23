Over 90,000 troops: Russians replenish their ranks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces are replenishing their personnel in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, although Ukrainian intelligence reports that there is so far no sign of them forming an offensive group.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "If you look at the number of enemy personnel in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there are nearly 90,000 Russians. And the number is growing; somewhere in the previous three weeks, another 2,000 people have joined. However, our intelligence indicates that there are no significant developments that would impact the nature of hostilities. The enemy does not appear to be forming offensive groups.

That is, the number of enemy forces in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts is currently insufficient to launch effective offensive operations beyond the current borders."

Details: Lykhovii noted that at present the nature of hostilities in the operational zone of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group is a positional confrontation, since "the Russians are not able to conduct active assault offensive operations on several fronts at the same time".

At the same time, Lykhovii noted that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery work very effectively. For example, on 21 July in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine’s troops destroyed a Tor and a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems near the settlements of Ukrainka and Zrazkove.

