Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 07:33
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. It has lost 1,140 soldiers, 65 armoured combat vehicles and 14 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 570,120 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 8,302 (+14) tanks;
- 16,013 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,759 (+65) artillery systems;
- 1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 902 (+1) air defence systems;
- 363 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,544 (+33) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,402 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,279 (+77) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,650 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
