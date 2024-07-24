Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 July 2024 and deployed two missiles toward Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 17 of the 23 drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv Oblast with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and another missile, the type of which is yet to be determined (from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast) on the night of 23-24 July 2024. The enemy also attacked [Ukraine’s] south with Shahed kamikaze drones from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and [temporarily] occupied Crimea.

In total, radio engineering troops detected and tracked 23 enemy drones. Mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces as well as Air Force anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of combat efforts, 17 enemy drones were downed, with most of them over Odesa Oblast."

Details: Oleshchuk also noted that Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed at least eight Russian reconnaissance drones over the past and current day, including four Zala, two Supercam and two Orlan-10 drones.

