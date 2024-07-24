Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians have carried out attacks on 11 fronts over the past 24 hours, with the hottest situation being on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 152 combat clashes have occurred at the front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued to carry out assault operations. A total of 13 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of attacks has reached nine. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near six settlements. The Russians focused their efforts on Synkivka, where they conducted four attacks, supported by their aircraft.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Terny and Nevske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian assaults near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 14 Russian attempts to break through the defences in the vicinities of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Andriivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks. They focused on the settlements of Pivnichne and Zalizne, carrying out almost 80% of the combat clashes here. Moreover, they conducted assault operations near New-York and Toretsk, and bombarded Toretsk multiple times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka, where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka, where they tried to break through Ukrainian defences 10 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out an unsuccessful assault operation near Kostiantynivka. They used unguided missiles to hit Vuhledar and Urozhaine.

On the Orikhiv front, two combat clashes took place near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out three unsuccessful attacks during the assault on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups. The situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts (also known as the Siversk and Sloboda fronts), the Russians maintained a military presence and attacked the settlements of Popivka, Volfyne, Yastrubyne, Stepok and Kindrativka from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russian forces along the entire line of contact and at the rear.

