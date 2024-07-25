All Sections
Air-raid warning issued again on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Mariya YemetsThursday, 25 July 2024, 09:24
Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued for the second night in a row in the Romanian district of Tulcea along the Danube due to another Russian airstrike on Ukrainian ports across the river.

Source: 24-hour Romanian TV news channel Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Residents of settlements in Romania across the Danube received another RO-Alert warning about possible falling wreckage at around 01:20 on 25 July.

The border between Ukraine and Romania near the city of Izmail
Screenshot: Google maps

Quote from Romanian emergency services: "The country’s territory is not a target of Russian attacks; these warnings are to inform the public that wreckage from destroyed drones could fall on Romanian territory." 

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the movement of Russian Shahed drones toward the cities of Izmail, Reni and Vylkove between 00:00 and 01:30. 

Previously: Similar warnings were sent out on the night of 23-24 July. Later, the Romanian Defence Ministry reported that they had deployed F-16 fighters and would send specialists to check the area around the village of Plauru opposite Izmail, as wreckage might have fallen there. No further updates on findings were provided.

Background: 

  • Drone wreckage has fallen on Romanian territory several times since the beginning of the full-scale war. Following these initial incidents, air-raid warnings were introduced for towns along the Danube.
  • Some local officials have considered these air-raid warnings to be unnecessary.
  • Following investigations, Romania concluded that the falling of Russian drones on the country’s territory was accidental.

Subjects: RomaniaShahed drone
