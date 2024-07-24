Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports

An air-raid warning has been issued in Romanian towns on the Danube due to a large-scale Shahed drone attack on Ukrainian ports in the early hours of 24 July.

Source: ​​Romanian TV channel Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Residents of Tulcea, located across the Danube from the Ukrainian city of Izmail, received an RO-alert notification at around 02:20.

Advertisement:

The emergency services warned that there might be falling wreckage due to the Russian drone attack on Ukrainian territory.

Ten people, frightened by the explosions, called emergency services at 112.

The all-clear was given approximately an hour and a half later, at 03:46.

Advertisement:

There are no official or unofficial reports from Romania about the possible falling of downed Shahed drones on Romanian territory.

Previously: Izmail authorities reported damage to port infrastructure, a residential building and injuries to three people as a result of the attack.

Background:

Drone wreckage has fallen on Romanian territory several times since the beginning of the full-scale war. Following these initial incidents, air-raid warnings were introduced for towns along the Danube.

Some local officials have considered these air-raid warnings to be unnecessary.

Following the investigations, Romania concluded that the falling of Russian drones on the country’s territory was accidental.

Support UP or become our patron!