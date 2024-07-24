All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 24 July 2024, 08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
Stock Photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued in Romanian towns on the Danube due to a large-scale Shahed drone attack on Ukrainian ports in the early hours of 24 July.

Source: ​​Romanian TV channel Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Residents of Tulcea, located across the Danube from the Ukrainian city of Izmail, received an RO-alert notification at around 02:20. 

Advertisement:

The emergency services warned that there might be falling wreckage due to the Russian drone attack on Ukrainian territory.

Ten people, frightened by the explosions, called emergency services at 112.

The all-clear was given approximately an hour and a half later, at 03:46.

Advertisement:

There are no official or unofficial reports from Romania about the possible falling of downed Shahed drones on Romanian territory.

Previously: Izmail authorities reported damage to port infrastructure, a residential building and injuries to three people as a result of the attack.

Background

  • Drone wreckage has fallen on Romanian territory several times since the beginning of the full-scale war. Following these initial incidents, air-raid warnings were introduced for towns along the Danube.
  • Some local officials have considered these air-raid warnings to be unnecessary.
  • Following the investigations, Romania concluded that the falling of Russian drones on the country’s territory was accidental.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RomaniaShahed droneRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Romania
Anti-Ukrainian MEP expelled from European Parliament session for unbecoming conduct – video
Romanian Defence Ministry denies Russian fake news about F-16s in Ukraine
Ukraine signs security agreement with Romania
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: