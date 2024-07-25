Law enforcers take out Russian agents preparing arson attacks on shopping centres in Ukraine and EU – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine have taken out a group of agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that was preparing arson attacks in crowded places, shopping centres, petrol stations, pharmacies and markets in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States.

Source: SSU press service, Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "The SSU detained the organiser of a hostile cell and his accomplice in the course of complex measures in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The perpetrators acted as part of a criminal group, whose activities were remotely coordinated by Russian secret service personnel."

Details: The criminal group is reported to consist of 19 people who were dispersed in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Poltava oblasts, and the city of Zaporizhzhia..

Detention of perpetrators Photo: Office of the President

The investigation claims that the defendants recruited candidates for arson attacks on civilian objects for money. To find potential perpetrators, they used personal connections in criminal circles.

To send the recruited arsonists abroad, the perpetrators prepared forged documents for them, including passports, driving licences, educational diplomas, and medical records issued to third parties.

Detention of perpetrators Photo: Office of the President

In this way, the Russian agents planned to illegally transport their accomplices outside Ukraine and "legalise" them in the EU.

After committing the arson attacks, the perpetrators were supposed to film the fire on their phones for further "reporting" to the FSB.

Detention of perpetrators Photo: Office of the President

Russia planned to use the media files to prepare special information operations aimed at undermining the socio-political situation in the European Union.

Law enforcement officers simultaneously conducted about 40 searches in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava oblasts and the city of Kyiv at the places of actual residence and in the vehicles of the involved persons.

Detention of perpetrators Photo: Office of the President

Weapons and ammunition, nine cars, cash of US$77,200, UAH 500,000 (approx. US$12,000), bank cards, mobile phones, and draft records were seized as a result of the searches.

Law enforcement officers also seized forged vehicle registration certificates, medical certificates, school graduation certificates, and thousands of blank forms.

Three people have been served a notice of suspicion, and a pre-trial restriction measure has been chosen. They are charged with high treason, preparation for the intentional destruction of someone else’s property by arson, manufacturing, sending and selling illegally manufactured holographic security elements, as well as forgery and selling forged documents.

