Ukraine brings back four more children from temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

The team of Save Ukraine network of charities brought back two boys aged 14 and 15, as well as two children deprived of parental care, from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Two children deprived of parental care were [also] brought back along with them."

Details: Prokudin reports that the children are safe, receiving the necessary medical and psychological support.

Prokudin also reiterated that 152 children and six orphans from Kherson Oblast have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson since the beginning of this year.

