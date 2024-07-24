Several explosions heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A series of explosions have been heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: RIA Melitopol, a local news outlet; Russian collaborator Vladimir Rogov, the head of the occupation administration in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; local media

Details: RIA Melitopol reported that residents of Russian-occupied Melitopol heard explosions in various parts of the city.

Quote from RIA Melitopol: "Vehicles sounding sirens [emergency services – ed.] are already rushing through the city."

"Sounds of drones are being heard constantly, one after another."

Details: Russian propagandists also reported explosions in Melitopol and the sounds of drones.

Rogov claimed that Russian air defence was responding to Ukrainian drones heading toward Russian oblasts.

He said air defence had responded at least four times.

