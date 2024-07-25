All Sections
People protest over lack of water in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 01:38
A water tap. Stock photo: Pixabay

Local residents have not received drinking water for more than 24 hours in the temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: People began blocking the streets of Donetsk and demanding explanations from the local occupation authorities, but the Russians do not yet have a position agreed by the Kremlin and have ignored the protests. 

Meanwhile, water has not been supplied to local residents for more than a day, and in the best cases, there was some water for a few hours a day.

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center noted that residents of the city of Donetsk have been experiencing interruptions in water supply, as the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas water pipeline is not functioning because of combat actions. 

To solve the problem, the Russians have built a new water pipeline from the Don river, but its capacity has not solved the problem, and water is supplied to Donetsk according to a schedule, not all the time.

Now, due to power outages in Russia, the pumping stations of the newly constructed canal are out of order and the water supply has stopped completely. Repairs will take months, and the water supply situation in occupied territories has deteriorated.

The National Resistance Center stressed that under international law, it is the Russians who are responsible for ensuring the proper work of public utilities in the occupied territories.

Background: Water supply from the Don river stopped in temporarily occupied Donetsk: due to a power outage in western Russia, the pumping stations of the Don-Donbas water supply system are out of order.

