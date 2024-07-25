All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

There will be rotation of military personnel, but later – Ukraine's National Guard Commander

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 July 2024, 11:47
There will be rotation of military personnel, but later – Ukraine's National Guard Commander
Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko. Photo: Facebook of the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine

Brigade General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, explains that despite an inflow of new recruits the issue of rotation in the combat zone will be resolved later.

Source: Pivnenko in an interview for Ukrinform

Details: Pivnenko noted that the number of mobilised soldiers, as well as those who joined the National Guard through recruitment, has increased but so far it is too early to conduct rotation as time is needed to train new personnel.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There will be rotations, but later, because everyone is in the combat zone right now. Our mission is also to strengthen the borders in the frontline and liberated areas and solve other issues in this context.

[Asked whether Pivnenko can plan rotations separately within the National Guard – ed.] I can, but at the moment rotation cannot be conducted on the brigade level. We can do it in battalions, combat teams. It is also very important. The enemy is trying to carry out active assaults along the entire frontline so we must concentrate forces and engage our special units. The frontline is very long, the assaults are intense, the aerial attacks are constant but we are working. And we will strengthen our capabilities, train, prepare, and teach commanders. It will get better."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National Guardwar
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
National Guard
755 or Ukraine's National Guard soldiers liberated from Russian captivity
Ukraine's National Guard Commander: Russians will exhaust capabilities and shift to defence within month
National Guard aircraft strike 6 Russian strongpoints in a week
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: