There will be rotation of military personnel, but later – Ukraine's National Guard Commander

Brigade General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, explains that despite an inflow of new recruits the issue of rotation in the combat zone will be resolved later.

Source: Pivnenko in an interview for Ukrinform

Details: Pivnenko noted that the number of mobilised soldiers, as well as those who joined the National Guard through recruitment, has increased but so far it is too early to conduct rotation as time is needed to train new personnel.

Quote: "There will be rotations, but later, because everyone is in the combat zone right now. Our mission is also to strengthen the borders in the frontline and liberated areas and solve other issues in this context.

[Asked whether Pivnenko can plan rotations separately within the National Guard – ed.] I can, but at the moment rotation cannot be conducted on the brigade level. We can do it in battalions, combat teams. It is also very important. The enemy is trying to carry out active assaults along the entire frontline so we must concentrate forces and engage our special units. The frontline is very long, the assaults are intense, the aerial attacks are constant but we are working. And we will strengthen our capabilities, train, prepare, and teach commanders. It will get better."

