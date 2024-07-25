All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Little strokes fell great oaks – Polish foreign minister on authorisation for Ukraine to strike deep in Russia

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 25 July 2024, 14:53
Little strokes fell great oaks – Polish foreign minister on authorisation for Ukraine to strike deep in Russia
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that sooner or later Ukraine will receive permission from its allies to strike with Western weapons at targets deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with RMF24

Details: Commenting on the still controversial issue of the use of Western weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russian territory, Sikorski said: "Little strokes fell great oaks."

Advertisement:

"We have already had many such discussions. About Leopard (tanks), about Western equipment in general, about F-16s... In my opinion, Ukraine has the right and should be able to shoot down aircraft and attack the airfields from which they take off," he said.

When asked whether Western politicians fear what Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin will do if NATO allows Ukraine to do more, Sikorsky replied, "No."

"I don't see Putin holding back. Except for the fact that he hasn't used nuclear weapons yet, I think he is using everything he has. Including the giant bombs he uses to destroy civilian settlements. All the atrocities he is capable of are already being used on the battlefield," the Polish foreign minister said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • During a meeting with his counterparts from the European Union, Sikorski asked to lift the restrictions imposed by their countries on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons.
  • During the NATO summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the United States would lift all restrictions on strikes on Russian territory, which would protect Ukrainian cities from attacks by guided bombs.
  • He later said that Ukraine was gradually changing the West's position on strikes on military targets in Russia's rear and was already receiving "positive signals" to expand the permission to use weapons from Western allies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poland
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Poland
Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister
Two Ukrainian teenagers stabbed in Warsaw
Polish foreign minister asks EU to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: