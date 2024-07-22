All Sections
Polish foreign minister asks EU to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 July 2024, 22:17
Polish foreign minister asks EU to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked to lift the restrictions imposed by their countries on Ukrainian strikes against Russia during a meeting with his counterparts from the EU.

Source: Sikorski after a meeting in Brussels, European Pravda citing TVN24

Details: He stressed that the meeting of the foreign ministers was the first "after the barbaric attack on the children's cancer hospital" in Kyiv.

"Therefore, I asked my colleagues to lift national restrictions on the use of long-range weapons. Ukraine needs to be able to prevent such attacks in the future by hitting the aircraft that fire cruise missiles and the air bases from which they take off," he said.

These actions are considered to be "self-defence, which is legitimate under international law," the Polish foreign minister said.

"Protecting children's cancer hospitals is not an escalation," Sikorski concluded.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope during the NATO Summit that the US will lift all restrictions on strikes on Russian territory, allowing the protection of Ukrainian cities from guided aerial bomb attacks.
  • He later said that Ukraine was gradually changing the West's position on strikes on military targets in Russia's rear and was already receiving "positive signals" to expand the permission to use weapons from Western allies.

