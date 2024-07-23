All Sections
Two Ukrainian teenagers stabbed in Warsaw

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 23 July 2024, 02:32
Two Ukrainian teenagers stabbed in Warsaw
Polish police sign. Stock photo: PAP

A man with a knife has attacked two 15-year-old Ukrainian boys in Bródno Park in Warsaw (Park Bródnowski), and both teens have been taken to hospital with injuries.

Source: Polish media outlets PAP and Wyborcza; Interfax-Ukraine

Details: As noted, Warsaw police spokesman Kamil Sobótka said that the interrogation of the 26-year-old attacker was underway.

The police received a report at 15:00 that a foreigner, 26, had attacked two 15-year-old teenagers in Bródno Park.

The teenagers were taken to hospital with their injuries.

The police also noted that details about the condition of the teenagers are unknown, as well as the motives of the attacker.

According to unofficial reports, the man is from Uzbekistan and arrived at the scene with a backpack from a food delivery company.

At the same time, Wyborcza reported that the wounded teenagers were Ukrainians.

Quote from Wyborcza: "The injured 15-year-olds are Ukrainians, according to our information, and they have wounds on their arms and stomach. Other people their age were with them, but they were not injured."

