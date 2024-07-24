Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister
Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that "Ukraine cannot join the European Union without resolving the Volyn tragedy issue". [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]
Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that "Poland supports Ukraine as much as possible".
However, he added that "not everything is perfect" in the relations between the countries "due to unresolved historical issues".
Quote from Polsat News: "He believes that real politics should set an ultimatum.
Ukraine cannot join the European Union without resolving the Volyn tragedy issue."
Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz also stated that "the end of the war means only the victory of Ukraine".
Quote from Kosiniak-Kamysz: "Any other option remains a direct threat of war for Poland."
"The security of Poland and Europe is at stake here."
Background:
- The Polish Sejm passed a resolution on 11 July 2023 to commemorate the victims of the Volyn tragedy on its 80th anniversary, stating that Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation should include "an admission of guilt and commemoration of the victims".
- On 9 July 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Lutsk to jointly commemorate the victims of the Volyn tragedy.
