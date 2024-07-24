All Sections
Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 July 2024, 03:24
Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that "Ukraine cannot join the European Union without resolving the Volyn tragedy issue". [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]

Source: Polsat News citing Kosiniak-Kamysz

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that "Poland supports Ukraine as much as possible". 

However, he added that "not everything is perfect" in the relations between the countries "due to unresolved historical issues".

Quote from Polsat News: "He believes that real politics should set an ultimatum. 

Ukraine cannot join the European Union without resolving the Volyn tragedy issue."

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz also stated that "the end of the war means only the victory of Ukraine".

Quote from Kosiniak-Kamysz: "Any other option remains a direct threat of war for Poland." 

"The security of Poland and Europe is at stake here."

Background:

