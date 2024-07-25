All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU expects agreement on US$ 50bn from Russian assets for Ukraine to be concluded by October

Andrii Synyavskyi, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 25 July 2024, 20:23
EU expects agreement on US$ 50bn from Russian assets for Ukraine to be concluded by October
European Commissioner for Economics Paolo Gentiloni. Photo: Getty Images

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economics, anticipates that the Group of Seven countries will reach a framework deal to provide Ukraine with a US$50 billion loan from Russia's frozen assets by October.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Advertisement:

Details: Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Rio de Janeiro, the European Commissioner stated that great progress has been achieved on the technical and legal aspects of the loan for Ukraine.

Quote: "I am confident we will be able to have this in place by October. By October I mean the frame. Then, of course, by the end of the year you have to go to markets, but every country is different," Gentiloni said.

He believes the parties are making "very good progress" both technically and politically.

Advertisement:

According to Reuters, EU ambassadors discussed two possibilities on Wednesday, 24 July, aimed at alleviating G7 member states' concerns that there may come a day when the 27 EU member states will not agree, jeopardising all credit for Ukraine.

One of them is the indefinite prolongation of the sanctions regime, which has immobilised the Russian Central Bank's assets. Another option, according to the agency, is to extend restrictions on Russian assets to three years.

In June, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed that the leaders of the Group of Seven reached a political agreement to provide Ukraine with around US$50 billion in financial support derived from frozen Russian assets.

As expected, the European Union would provide the most of the loan to Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets. Josep Borrel, the top EU official for foreign policy and security policy, announced that the EU will direct the first tranche of frozen Russian assets to the procurement of armament for Ukraine at the beginning of August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussiaUkrainemoney
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
EU
EU discusses indefinite freezing of Russian assets to secure G7 loan for Ukraine
EU ministers assert Russia lies about its economy's strength and call for tightening sanctions
EU ambassadors approve allocation of €4.2 billion to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility programme
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: