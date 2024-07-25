All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says there is clear sign that China is working to end war in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 July 2024, 23:03
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that during negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou, he received a clear signal that China is not seeking "temporary solutions", but rather a long-term and strategic solution to the problem of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with TSN

Details: Kuleba emphasised that the first and most crucial element in the negotiations is China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. According to Kuleba, Wang Yi "very clearly and repeatedly" stated that China's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.

The second essential diplomatic point, he believes, is the attitude towards establishing a long-term, just peace in Ukraine.

Quote: "I emphasised the significance of a just peace, not just any peace. And my Chinese counterpart himself added, ‘fair and long’. This is critical because we are usually the ones who insist that peace be durable – long-term and just. This is significant; we have received a clear indication that China is not looking for interim fixes or ceasefires but rather for a long-term, strategic solution to the problem of Russia's war against Ukraine. This is also an extremely positive indicator."

Background: In China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where Kuleba told him that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia, but there is no such readiness on the Russian side.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dmytro Kuleba
