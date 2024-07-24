All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 July 2024, 06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
Matthew Miller. Screenshot  

The US Department of State has commented on the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China and said it is important to communicate directly with Beijing to tell them about the losses and damage caused by the war waged by Russia. 

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "It’s important that China hear directly from Ukraine about the toll that Ukraine has suffered through Russia’s war of aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: Miller reiterated that China is helping to fuel the fighting by supporting Russia's defence industry.

Quote: "We have always made clear that it is important that every country in the world recognize that in this conflict there’s an aggressor and there’s a victim. 

And we shouldn’t treat the two parties as if they bear equal responsibility."

Advertisement:

Details: Miller also stressed that the United States clearly emphasised this when talking to the Chinese side.

Quote: "I know that other members of NATO and European countries have also made that clear to Russia. And we think it’s important anytime that any country – and of course that includes China – hear directly from Ukraine."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAChinaDmytro Kulebawar
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
USA
Ukraine's defence minister discusses urgency of lifting ban on long-range strikes with US counterpart
Biden delegates authority over Ukraine support act to US Treasury and State Departments
Wife of former business partner of Ukrainian President’s Office head borrowed Russian money to buy house in US
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: