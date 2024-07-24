China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman

The US Department of State has commented on the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China and said it is important to communicate directly with Beijing to tell them about the losses and damage caused by the war waged by Russia.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "It’s important that China hear directly from Ukraine about the toll that Ukraine has suffered through Russia’s war of aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: Miller reiterated that China is helping to fuel the fighting by supporting Russia's defence industry.

Quote: "We have always made clear that it is important that every country in the world recognize that in this conflict there’s an aggressor and there’s a victim.

And we shouldn’t treat the two parties as if they bear equal responsibility."

Advertisement:

Details: Miller also stressed that the United States clearly emphasised this when talking to the Chinese side.

Quote: "I know that other members of NATO and European countries have also made that clear to Russia. And we think it’s important anytime that any country – and of course that includes China – hear directly from Ukraine."

Support UP or become our patron!